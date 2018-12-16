Skip to Main Content
Break-and-enter charges laid after 3 found in suite that should have been vacant

3 people were detained in custody after police noticed a damaged door in a Furby Street apartment building. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Just after 6 p.m., the officers entered the suite, in the 500 block of Furby Street. Of the three people they found inside, two gave fake names, and one had a homemade gun on them, loaded with a .22-calibre bullet.

The officers determined that the suite should have been vacant. 

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with break and enter, storing a firearm, public mischief and other charges, in addition to being processed on two outstanding arrest warrants. 

A 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are also facing break-and-enter charges. All three were detained in police custody. 

