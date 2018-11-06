Man sentenced to life behind bars for killing former Ku Klux Klan leader with sword

A man who admitted to plunging a sword nearly a foot deep into the chest of James Tucker, a former head of the Manitoba Ku Klux Klan, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Joshua Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

His co-accused, Martin Flett, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday, minus credit for the 43 months he has already spent behind bars.

Tucker, 45, died in the early hours of June 23, 2016, after being found unresponsive and suffering from a serious stab wound inside his Furby Street apartment. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police previously said Tucker, 45, formerly known as William James Harcus, led the local chapter of the KKK in the 1990s. Investigators said his death wasn't connected to his former role with the white supremacist group.

The sentences for both men were jointly recommended by Crown attorneys Neil Steen and Libby Standil and by Evans's lawyer Mike Cook and Flett's lawyers Gerri Wiebe and Ryan McElhoes.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Richard Saull said the actions of both Evans and Flett were "vicious and cowardly."

"There's no other way to describe it," he said.

"Moreover, both accused have criminal records that show evidence of an unending pattern of deviant conduct over many years."

Killing fuelled by search for methamphetamine

According to an agreed-upon statement of facts read by Steen, the pair went to Tucker's apartment building in pursuit of methamphetamine. They confronted Tucker's roommate, asking him for meth, and forced him to take them to his suite.

The pair were armed with a sword, sawed-off shotgun and loaded handgun, the court was told.

When they got there, they encountered Tucker, and ordered him to the ground. When Tucker fought back, he and Evans began to struggle, and Evans stabbed the victim in the chest with the sword.

The sword punctured Tucker's right lower chest by at least 25 centimetres, puncturing his diaphragm and slicing through the right atrium of his heart.

The pair fled, with Tucker's roommate calling police. He likely died within minutes, Steen told the court.

In 1992, the Manitoba Coalition Against Racism and Apartheid was among those filing human rights complaints against Tucker, then Harcus, and the Manitoba KKK.