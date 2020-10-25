Police investigating homicide after man found seriously hurt outside West End home

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide which took place early Sunday morning in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home on Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenues at 5:40 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

Officers arrived and found the man outside of a house suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

This marks the 38th homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: