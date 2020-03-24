10 people displaced after Furby Street apartment fire

Ten people are homeless after a fire in Winnipeg's Spence neighborhood.

Crews were called to the apartment block on Furby Street, near Ellice Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke was pouring out of the building when crews arrived, a city news release said.

The city said most of the people got out of the building safely, but some had to be brought out by firefighters. One person was checked out by paramedics on the scene, the city said.

It was declared under control around 9:10 a.m.

The city's emergency social services team is helping ten people find temporary housing. The cause is under investigation.

