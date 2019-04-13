Significant damage to home but residents, cat safe after Furby Street fire

Five people and a cat are safe after a house fire broke out on Winnipeg's Furby Street early Saturday morning.

Fire-paramedic crews arrived just after 4 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from a three-storey home on Furby north of Portage Avenue.

According to a statement from the city, crews had to retreat from an offensive attack to a defensive strategy and protect nearby homes.

They were later able to move back inside and put out the fire, declaring it under control at 5:38 a.m. By that time the home had significant water, fire and smoke damage.

Five people were able to get out safely, and a neighbouring house was also evacuated as a precaution. (City of Winnipeg/Twitter)

Five occupants were able to get themselves to safety after hearing a fire alarm. A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene so they and neighbours from one adjacent home could stay warm.

The city will help them find temporary living arrangements, it said in a release.

Firefighters also rescued one cat from inside the home.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. (City of Winnipeg/Twitter)

A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

