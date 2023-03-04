20 displaced, 1 firefighter hospitalized after Furby Street blaze

Twenty people are displaced and one firefighter was taken to hospital after a fire at a home on Furby Street in Winnipeg on Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a 2½-storey converted residential dwelling on Furby Street between Portage and Sara avenues, according to a Friday news release.

All residents fled the home before crews arrived, the release said, and the fire was under control in under an hour.

Three people were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, but did not require hospitalization. The city said one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution for a minor injury.

Twenty displaced residents were helped to find temporary accommodations, the city said.

The building sustained fire, smoke and major water damage, but damage estimates are not yet available.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

