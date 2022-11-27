Winnipeg police identify homicide victim after weekend shooting on Furby Street

Police have identified a Winnipeg man who died after he was found with serious injuries following a shooting at an apartment on Furby Street.

Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, was found after officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in an apartment on Furby Street, just south of Sargent Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a previous news release.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police continue to investigate his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information involving Cook's death is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).