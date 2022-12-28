Content
Manitoba

Man, 26, charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting at Winnipeg apartment

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month at an apartment in Winnipeg's West End.

Tyler Alexander Severight arrested 4 weeks later, just 4 blocks from the shooting scene

Police are seen outside of the apartment on Furby Street on the morning of Nov. 26 after after Daniel Michael George Cook was found there, critically injured from being shot. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month at an apartment in Winnipeg's West End.

Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Michael George Cook, 29.

Cook was found critically injured inside a suite after officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in an apartment on Furby Street, just south of Sargent Avenue, around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 26.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the police service's homicide unit eventually identified a male suspect and located Severight during the evening of Dec. 21 near Sargent and Agnes Street, just four blocks from the shooting scene.

Severight and Cook were known to each other as associates, police said, but did not elaborate on what that meant. The two men became involved in a dispute which escalated into the shooting.

