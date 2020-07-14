Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorms bring funnel cloud, high winds and heavy rain to southern Manitoba
A funnel cloud and wind gusts topping 104 kilometres per hour were reported near Dauphin, Man. Monday afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Dauphin, Man. on Monday afternoon, but Environment Canada says it didn't touch down. (Submitted by Austin Parenteau )

"It was definitely a serious thunderstorm," said meteorologist Dave Carlsen.

The severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the entire rural municipality of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River, as well as the rural municipality of Lakeshore, including Ochre River and Makinak. The warning is now ended.

Dauphin, a city about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just north of Riding Mountain National Park, was the only municipality that reported a funnel cloud, though, according to Carlsen. 

That happened around 3:30 p.m., he said.

"It didn't come anywhere close to contact with the ground, so it was literally then just a spinning cloud up in the air," he said.

Elsewhere in southern Manitoba, heavy rain and wind caused power outages in several communities, including around Altona, Steinbach and Letellier, Man.

In Altona, police also asked drivers to avoid water-logged streets after a downpour in the afternoon.

 

Carlsen says Manitoba is in peak thunderstorm season.

"People should always be on the lookout and listen for our watches and warnings," he said.

"If warnings are issued for your area, you should probably find sturdy shelter in a house and away from windows."

 

