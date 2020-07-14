Severe thunderstorms bring funnel cloud, high winds and heavy rain to southern Manitoba

A funnel cloud and wind gusts topping 104 kilometres per hour were reported near Dauphin, Man. Monday afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"It was definitely a serious thunderstorm," said meteorologist Dave Carlsen.

The severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the entire rural municipality of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River, as well as the rural municipality of Lakeshore, including Ochre River and Makinak. The warning is now ended.

Dauphin, a city about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just north of Riding Mountain National Park, was the only municipality that reported a funnel cloud, though, according to Carlsen.

That happened around 3:30 p.m., he said.

"It didn't come anywhere close to contact with the ground, so it was literally then just a spinning cloud up in the air," he said.

Elsewhere in southern Manitoba, heavy rain and wind caused power outages in several communities, including around Altona, Steinbach and Letellier, Man.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> update, Altona/Letellier: we're restored about 400 customers and we're hoping to have majority back on in Altona and the town of Letellier by about 7:30. Some rural areas around Letellier may be longer — thanks again for your patience. —@manitobahydro

In Altona, police also asked drivers to avoid water-logged streets after a downpour in the afternoon.

Carlsen says Manitoba is in peak thunderstorm season.

"People should always be on the lookout and listen for our watches and warnings," he said.

"If warnings are issued for your area, you should probably find sturdy shelter in a house and away from windows."