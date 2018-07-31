Former Wheeler Funeral Home director's licence suspended after customer complaints, police investigation

The Funeral Board of Manitoba has suspended a Winnipeg funeral director's licence following reports money for more than 100 clients' prepaid funeral services has gone missing.

According to a press release from the Province of Manitoba, Chad Wheeler's licence has been suspended pending a hearing before the board.

The Winnipeg police financial crimes unit is investigating Wheeler, who was the funeral director at Wheeler Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium in Transcona until March, when it went into receivership.

Dozens of people have come forward to the receivership company, police, the funeral board and the CBC with complaints about missing money, mixed-up ashes, twice-sold cemetery plots, and even a body that was allegedly stuck inside the funeral home for months.

Wheeler Funeral Home went into court-ordered receivership on March 20 and is being managed by Lazer Grant Inc. before resale.