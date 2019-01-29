Former Wheeler Funeral Home director's licence cancelled after complaint hearing

The Funeral Board of Manitoba has cancelled a Winnipeg funeral director's licence after receiving several complaints from the public last year.

Chad Wheeler's licence to provide funeral or embalming services was suspended last July, pending a hearing before the board.

At the hearing held on Nov. 19, 2018, the board found that Wheeler took money for pre-arranged funeral services on 19 different occasions, but failed to transfer that money to a trust account as required by law.

The board also found that Wheeler sold pre-arranged funeral plans without a licence, according to a news release issued by the province on Tuesday.

He was ordered to pay $6,077.75 in costs related to the hearing.

Wheeler's business, Wheeler Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium, went into court-ordered receivership on March 20, 2018.

Last year, dozens of people came forward to the receivership company, police, the funeral board and the CBC with complaints about missing money, mixed-up ashes, twice-sold cemetery plots, and even a body that was stuck inside the funeral home for months.

Wheeler has been under investigation by the Winnipeg police financial crimes unit since last year. On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said they had no updates to provide.