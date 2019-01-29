Skip to Main Content
Former Wheeler Funeral Home director's licence cancelled after complaint hearing

The Funeral Board of Manitoba has cancelled a Winnipeg funeral director's licence after receiving several complaints from the public last year.

Chad Wheeler's licence had been suspended since last July pending the hearing

Chad Wheeler, who owned Wheeler Funeral Home until went into receivership last March, has had his licence to provide funeral or embalming services cancelled by the Funeral Board of Manitoba. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Chad Wheeler's licence to provide funeral or embalming services was suspended last July, pending a hearing before the board.

At the hearing held on Nov. 19, 2018, the board found that Wheeler took money for pre-arranged funeral services on 19 different occasions, but failed to transfer that money to a trust account as required by law.

The board also found that Wheeler sold pre-arranged funeral plans without a licence, according to a news release issued by the province on Tuesday.

He was ordered to pay $6,077.75 in costs related to the hearing.

Wheeler's business, Wheeler Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium, went into court-ordered receivership on March 20, 2018.

Last year, dozens of people came forward to the receivership company, police, the funeral board and the CBC with complaints about missing money, mixed-up ashes, twice-sold cemetery plots, and even a body that was stuck inside the funeral home for months.

Wheeler has been under investigation by the Winnipeg police financial crimes unit since last year. On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said they had no updates to provide. 

