Fundraising efforts grow in Winnipeg for victims of Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Winnipeg's Syrian community hosted a bake sale at Waverley Heights Community Centre on Monday, as it continues to contribute in any way it can for victims of this month's disaster in Turkey and Syria.

Zahrah Tariq, an external relations manager with the Muslim Student's Association at the University of Manitoba, helped organize the event, along with other student groups at the post-secondary institution.

"First of all is raising awareness about what's going on because sometimes events go and they get pushed under the rug and people don't understand the severity of what's happened," Tariq said.

"We're hoping to help the affected individuals, so that's really important to us, too. So we're raising money and we're directly sending it to help them."

The Islamic Social Services Association also hosted a fundraising dinner for earthquake survivors on Sunday evening at the Hilton Winnipeg Airport Suites hotel.

Shahina Siddiqui, co-founder and current executive director of the association, said the fundraiser went beyond her expectations.

"People just came forward: What do you need? What do you want? The hotel itself provided the venue, their staff, everything with no charge," she said.

Two large earthquakes, including a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, rocked southern Turkey on Feb. 6, with the effects felt in neighbouring Syria.

More than one million people have been left homeless and nearly 50,000 deaths have been reported, although officials believe that number to be much higher.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near Antakya, on Monday, killing six and injuring hundred more.

Tariq said the turnout at the bake sale was uplifting.

"I was running a bit late and behind schedule, and I came and I saw it so packed. I was super happy," she said. "When I was driving in, I saw the parking lot full of cars. It was just so heartwarming to see."

Magda is a former Syrian refugee. She admits its been a trying couple of weeks since the first earthquake struck southern Turkey and ripple effects into her home nation of Syria. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Magda, a Syrian refugee who came to Canada seven years ago after three years in Jordan, was equally delighted by the swarm of people at the fundraiser.

"I'm so happy I would be crying. I'm so happy because I can't imagine all people … come to support us," she said.

Magda said it's been emotional couple of weeks seeing people in Syria and Turkey struggle to survive in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

"I feel so sorry for them. They need help. They have no food. They don't feel safe," she said. "It's very awful."

Muhammad Khoja now lives in Winnipeg after fleeing Syria for Turkey when that war broke out. But he still has family living in the earthquake-torn area. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Muhammad Khoja, who brought his family to the bake sale, said seeing the community centre full of people was bitter sweet because it underscored the seriousness of the situation. He has family in Syria struggling with homelessness.

They are looking for a safe place to stay, as is everyone who has been displaced by this month's earthquakes.

"It's very sad, especially another [earthquake on Monday]," Khoja said.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid was also among those who attended the bake sale.

His message to Winnipeg families with loved ones in the earthquake-torn areas is that Canadians are thinking of you.

A car drives past collapsed buildings in Antakya on Monday. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

"We're putting our shoulder to the wheel to help. We're urging our own governments, the Government of Canada, governments around the world to pitch in, to support with funding, but also to support with volunteers, to support with technology and and to help with the rebuilding process," Duguid said.

"The world will be there for you not just today but in the next few years because that rebuilding process is going to be slow and it's just going to be difficult."