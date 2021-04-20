Funding buoys important northern lifeline in The Pas

Staff and volunteers at the only overnight shelter in The Pas will be unloading truckloads of supplies throughout the month after getting a desperately needed cash infusion.

Boxes containing essentials such as cookware, industrial kitchen appliances and PPE continue to arrive at Oscar's Place, a 10-room shelter that sleeps up to 26 people. It's only open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

