Manitoba provides $193K to help ease food costs in north

The province is giving $193,000 to the Northern Healthy Foods Initiative to help improve access to healthy food in northern Manitoba, a news release issued Monday says.

The pandemic has increased existing challenges of getting healthy food in the area, with supply chain interruptions causing rising food prices and shortages of healthy food options, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said in the news release.

The Northern Healthy Foods Initiative is a Manitoba Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations program that works with five regional partners to reduce food security issues in northern Manitoba.

The extra funding is intended to ease some of the strain placed on many northern communities by the pandemic, the news release says.

The funding will be allocated to the five community-based regional partners: Bayline Regional Roundtable, Four Arrows Regional Health Authority, Frontier School Division, Food Matters Manitoba and the Northern Association of Community Councils.

They will decide how to allocate the money. Funds are typically used to purchase seeds, soils and gardening supplies for spring programming and help other projects that enhance food security in the north, the news release says.