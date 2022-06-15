$2.5M to help find, commemorate unmarked burial sites in Manitoba to be shared between Indigenous groups

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The Manitoba government outlined how it will distribute $2.5 million it promised last year to help find and commemorate unmarked graves at former residential schools.

The money is to be shared between Indigenous groups, including the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the Manitoba Metis Federation and the Manitoba Inuit Association.The Progressive Conservative government says the search for children who died while attending residential schools must be Indigenous-led.

Premier Heather Stefanson said it is the province's duty to help Indigenous people reclaim children whose ties with their families were severed by residential schools.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at The Portage la Prairie Residential School, where survivors said Canadians need to know the full truth about the effects the schools have had.

The residential school was established in 1891 just outside the city of Portage la Prairie. It later moved to river lots along Crescent Lake Road in the community.

Starting in 1957, the government-funded site only operated as a student residence. The school was run by the Presbyterian Church, and later the United Church.

It shut down in 1975.

The 1916 building is now a national historic site run by Long Plain First Nation, which acquired the space in 1981. The site — named after Rufus Prince, a residential school survivor, chief and Second World War veteran — now houses a museum and archives.

In Manitoba, there are about a dozen sites where First Nations are searching or planning to search for unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-441