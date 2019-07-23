Someone might have "inadvertently" helped two homicide suspects elude police in northern Manitoba, according to the RCMP and, if so, they want to hear about it.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Cpl. Julie Courchaine stressed that there have been no confirmed sightings of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, outside the area of Gillam., Man., where a massive police search is concentrated.

But it's possible, she said, that someone did not recognize the fugitives — who may have changed their appearance in recent days — and helped them escape.

"Someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to and may now be hesitant to come forward," Courchaine said.

"I want to reiterate the importance of contacting police immediately."

She did not say if police have any specific evidence that this has happened.

"We remain open to the possibility" the suspects have left the area, she said.

Authorities inspect a train that arrived on Friday in Gillam, Man., where police are searching for two young men connected in the homicides of three people in northern B.C. (CBC)

Meanwhile, police will be canvassing door to door in Gillam, about 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation over the next 72 hours in the hopes of finding new leads, she said.

Courchaine said officers have already examined "high probability areas of interest" and will continue to follow up on the over 120 tips they've received.

RCMP also released surveillance video on Friday of the two suspects walking through a Co-op store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21.

WATCH: Surveillance video of suspects in Meadow Lake, Sask.

RCMP have confirmed that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were seen in Meadow Lake, Sask. If spotted, the suspects should not be approached, and RCMP say 911 or local police should be contacted immediately. 0:16

Police had previously released images of the men, which show McLeod in a blue T-shirt and Schmegelsky in a camouflage outfit.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on Monday in Gillam, prior to a discovery of a torched vehicle that evening that had been driven by the pair.

Police have poured into the community since then.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspects in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24, who were discovered shot to death along the side of the Alaska Highway, south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman said this vehicle was reported on fire around 7 p.m. Monday. RCMP confirmed it is connected to the manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Billy Beardy)

They are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia.

Four days after Fowler and Deese's bodies were found, McLeod and Schmegelsky's burnt-out truck was discovered more than 470 kilometres away, near the community of Dease Lake, B.C.

This map shows the search area around Gillam, Man. (CBC)

If the suspects are spotted, they should not be approached under any circumstances. People should instead call 911 immediately, or local RCMP. The phone number for Gillam RCMP is 204-652-2200, while those in the Thompson, Man., area can call 204-677-6911.

