Man stabbed to death in downtown Brandon

A 46-year-old man is dead after he was found critically injured from a stabbing in downtown Brandon on Sunday afternoon.

Police came across the man lying outside on Pacific Avenue, between Ninth and 10th streets, around 1:30 p.m. About the same time, police received a 911 call about a possible stabbing in the same area.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No information about the man's identity has been provided by police.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Service through its website or by phone at 204-729-2345.

