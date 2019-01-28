'Hazardous' frostbite levels forecasted for Manitoba's extreme cold

We're going to need thicker long underwear.

It's going to be so cold in Manitoba this week that Environment Canada is using the word "hazardous" to describe the risk of frostbite.

The entire province is covered in extreme cold warnings due to a cold front moving into Manitoba later Monday that will produce wind chills that will make it feel like –53 overnight.

Yes, there's a new frozen front arriving.

Anyone living in or visiting the province in the past week would know it's been glacial for a week or more, but the system that's been responsible for that is now tracking off to the east, according to Environment Canada.

The entire province is coloured red for extreme cold warnings. (Environment Canada)

"In behind this system strong northerly winds will usher in another extended period of extremely frigid Arctic air," the agency states on its warning page.

"Extreme wind chill values of –45 to –55 are occurring this morning near the Nunavut border and moving south this afternoon."

The wind chill will go to about –53 as it sinks over Manitoba. At that level, exposed skin can freeze in two to five minutes.

And it doesn't matter where in the province you live. It's the same bone-rattling cold from Churchill to Winnipeg.

The widespread wind chill is expected to begin Monday evening and last through Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The daytime high in Winnipeg on Monday will be about –18 C but the wind chill will make it feel more like –34. Once the cold front arrives, the daytime highs will hover around –30 C with wind chills around –40 to –50.

Blowing snow

Along with the cold, southern Manitoba will see some windy conditions over the next few days.

North winds will gust to 50 km/h on Monday and Tuesday, which means the fresh snow that fell over the weekend is being blown around, slicking up the roads and causing poor visibility.

Blowing snow is making for poor visibility on highways around Winnipeg. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

There were already a number of crashes reported around Winnipeg and the rural areas just outside the city by mid-morning Monday.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious.