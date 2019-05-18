Frost warnings thwart long weekend gardening plans in western Manitoba, Interlake
It's May long weekend, but if your plans include gardening you may want to reconsider.
Frost warnings in effect for Saturday night across a wide swath of the province
Frost warnings are in effect across a wide swath of the province, including western Manitoba and the Interlake.
Environment Canada blames a ridge of high pressure continuing to circle cool northeasterly winds across the Prairies, which will see temperatures drop to near or below the freezing mark overnight Saturday and into Sunday.
Southern Manitoba will be protected, to some extent, by cloud cover and stronger winds that will keep temperatures above 0 C.
Outdoor gardens may need to be covered, especially frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost warnings are in effect for:
- Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.
- Brandon — Neepawa — Carberry — Treherne.
- Dauphin — Russell — Roblin — Winnipegosis.
- Minnedosa — Riding Mountain National Park.
- Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands.
- Ste. Rose — McCreary — Alonsa — Gladstone.
- Swan River — Duck Mountain — Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- The Pas — Wanless — Westray — Clearwater Lake Prov. Park.
- Virden — Souris.
