Gardeners beware: Southern Manitoba faces frost risk Tuesday night
Southern Manitobans face a risk of frost Tuesday night, Environment Canada says.
Winnipeg, Brandon face 4 C and 3 C lows, says Environment Canada
Chilly temperatures expected to descend over southern Manitoba could threaten those newly planted flowers and veggies.
Winnipeg and Brandon face lows of 4 C and 3 C and a risk of frost Tuesday night, Environment Canada forecast. Frost is also a possibility through the Interlake, western and eastern Manitoba.
The weather agency said there is a 30 per cent chance of rain in Winnipeg, Brandon and other southern Manitoba communities in the morning and afternoon, though conditions will clear in the evening.
Outdoor gardens may need to be covered overnight.
