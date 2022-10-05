Manitoba school division, contractor fined for workplace incidents that left employees injured

A northern Manitoba school division and a contracting company have been fined following two separate incidents in 2019 that left employees injured.

On Dec. 12, 2019, a worker at the Frontier School Division in Moose Lake, Man., was pushing wood through an unguarded table saw when their hand came in contact with the rotating blade, leaving them with severe lacerations, a Wednesday news release from the province of Manitoba said.

Officials from the province investigated and laid charges against the school division for violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

On July 26, 2022, the school division pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the machine was equipped with appropriate safeguards and was fined $30,000.

Chief superintendent Reg Klassen called the accident "very, very unfortunate."

"It's our intention for our equipment to be used with all of the safeguards in place. We have continued to work even more with our Workplace Safety and Health officer that we've had in our division for quite a while, and with our school committees that do regular meetings and regular checks," he told CBC News in an interview on Wednesday.

"We don't want that ever to happen again."

He added the division is working to ensure its safety protocols are in place and that staff are properly trained.

The other case involved a worker employed by Excel-7 Ltd., a Brandon-based contracting company, injured while working at a hog barn in the rural municipality of Oakview on Dec. 11, 2019.

The worker was replacing concrete slabs with a fabricated lifting device on the suspended floor of the barn. A cable on one end of the lifting device failed. The slab fell several feet below floor level and swung from one end, hitting and crushing the worker's thumb between the slab and the lifting device, the province's news release said.

The other cable pinned the worker's leg. The cable had to be cut in order to free the person.

The incident wasn't reported to Workplace Safety and Health for two days.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Excel-7 Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to immediately notify Workplace Safety and Health that a serious incident had occurred, the province said.

The company was fined $25,000.

CBC News has reached out to Excel-7 Ltd. for comment but didn't immediately receive a response.