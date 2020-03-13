Province opening 2 more coronavirus screening sites in Winnipeg

The Manitoba government is opening two additional sites in Winnipeg to screen for coronavirus cases, bringing total number of sites to four.

The new sites will be at the Mount Carmel Clinic and Access Transcona, provincial officials said during the first of what will be daily briefings on coronavirus in Manitoba.

The new sites will join Access Winnipeg West and Access Fort Garry as COVID-19 screening sites in the city.

All sites will be open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are for people who require screening and/or testing who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

There are three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province said Thursday.

The province also is doubling staff and adding equipment to the Health Links telephone information line to meet increased demand, said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health.

Additional staff are being trained to work for the service to increase its capacity even further, she said.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, continued to recommend social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, including cancelling or postponing gatherings of over 250 people.

The province is reviewing the possibility of closing schools, as Ontario did Thursday, but he has not made that recommendation yet, he said.

There were 403 tests for COVID-19 completed in Manitoba as of March 11, up from 97 a week earlier, the province said Thursday.

There were about 500 more tests done on Wednesday, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Thursday.