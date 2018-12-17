'Make them feel special': Community-donated gifts to go to women and children at Winnipeg women's shelters

A Winnipeg bakery was bustling Monday night as volunteers assembled gift bags for more than 200 women and children at women's shelters in the city this holiday season.

Piles of stuffed animals, cozy clothes, toys and personal hygiene products filled tables at Frenchway Cafe and Bakery as the team of volunteers stuffed bags for people at seven women's shelters, set to go out on Tuesday morning.

"It's about making a gift bag for these women ... to make them feel special, to make them feel loved, to have something for their children, and just that they don't have to worry," said Larissa Webster, who owns Winnipeg's Frenchway Cafe and Bakery.

The items were all donated by the community, Webster said. The gift bags will go to 164 women and 77 children at the shelters, which include Willow Place and Bravestone Centre.

The drive was also supported by Winnipeg clinic Tuxedo Physiotherapy, which helped advertise the effort and served as a depot for donation drop-offs.

Frenchway was full of donated items Monday, including toys, personal hygiene products and tasty treats. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"We've got little bits of everything," Webster said.

"Of course we have the sweets, we have lots of chocolate and candy and special treats for the holidays. We have new soaps, deodorants, feminine hygiene, nail polish, make up, nice fancy lotions — things to make people feel special."

Webster has been running the campaign annually for the past two years, but it goes back farther than that, she said. She got involved as a delivery driver when the campaign was run by another Winnipeg clinic, Donna Sarna Physiotherapy, which started the effort 13 years ago.

Volunteers organize toys at Frenchway on Monday, preparing the donated items to go out in gifts on Tuesday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Webster said she learned about the drive from that clinic.

"I'm very fortunate in my life, and a lot of times we take for granted what we have," Webster said.

"And to think of people who've had to leave their home with nothing, sometimes in the dark of night, without any support, and they have to go to these shelters and they're all alone — when I first heard about it through the Donna Sarna group … it just struck a chord with me that this is something special."

Webster said she doesn't need more donations for the gift bags because they'll be distributed Tuesday morning. But if people want to keep donating toiletries, she'll drop off extras along with any leftovers at Winnipeg's Main Street Project.

If you'd like to participate, you can drop off donations at Frenchway at 238 Lilac St.