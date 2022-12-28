Freezing rain warning issued for Southern Manitoba

Part of southern Manitoba is expected to see freezing rain Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a freezing rain warning just after 12 p.m. CT Wednesday for thirteen regions.

Intense precipitation is passing through the province this afternoon and unseasonably mild temperatures is causing the rain to freeze upon contact.

Environment Canada warned that walking and driving may be difficult because of the icy conditions.

Affected regions include:

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugal, Beasejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

More from CBC Manitoba: