Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Freezing rain expected in southwestern Manitoba Wednesday morning

Parts of southwestern Manitoba are in for a slippery day.
CBC News ·
Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected or occurring in parts of southwestern Manitoba Wednesday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Parts of southwestern Manitoba are in for a slippery day. 

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the communities of:

  • Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Trehern.
  • Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
  • Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
  • Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
  • Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
  • Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The freezing rain is expected to last a few hours Wednesday morning, making roads, sidewalks and parking lots slippery, Environment Canada said. 

These warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates a build up of ice on surfaces.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now