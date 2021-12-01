Freezing rain expected in southwestern Manitoba Wednesday morning
Parts of southwestern Manitoba are in for a slippery day.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the communities of:
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Trehern.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
The freezing rain is expected to last a few hours Wednesday morning, making roads, sidewalks and parking lots slippery, Environment Canada said.
These warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates a build up of ice on surfaces.
