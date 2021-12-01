Freezing rain expected in southwestern Manitoba Wednesday morning

Parts of southwestern Manitoba are in for a slippery day.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the communities of:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Trehern.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The freezing rain is expected to last a few hours Wednesday morning, making roads, sidewalks and parking lots slippery, Environment Canada said.

These warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates a build up of ice on surfaces.

More from CBC Manitoba: