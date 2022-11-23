Freezing rain warning issued for Oxford House, Gods Lake
The Oxford House and Gods Lake region in northeastern Manitoba is expected to see freezing rain Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency issued a freezing rain warning just after 3 p.m. CT Wednesday for the Oxford House and Gods Lake region.
Unseasonably warm temperatures have helped produce a band of freezing rain affecting areas northeast of Lake Winnipeg, Environment Canada says. It's expected to move east-southeast throughout the day.
Oxford House and Gods Lake may see a few hours of freezing rain, according to the warning.
Environment Canada warns that walking and driving can be difficult in freezing rain. Utility outages might also occur, and people are encouraged to have an emergency kit ready.