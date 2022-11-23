Freezing rain warning issued for Oxford House, Gods Lake

Part of northeastern Manitoba is expected to see freezing rain Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a freezing rain warning just after 3 p.m. CT Wednesday for the Oxford House and Gods Lake region.

Unseasonably warm temperatures have helped produce a band of freezing rain affecting areas northeast of Lake Winnipeg, Environment Canada says. It's expected to move east-southeast throughout the day.

Oxford House and Gods Lake may see a few hours of freezing rain, according to the warning.

The freezing rain warning includes the communities of Gods Lake and Oxford House. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Environment Canada warns that walking and driving can be difficult in freezing rain. Utility outages might also occur, and people are encouraged to have an emergency kit ready.