Light freezing rain warning issued for parts of central Manitoba
Freezing precipitation could turn to snow, says Environment Canada
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of central Manitoba.
An area of low pressure is moving eastward across southern parts of the province Sunday morning, and areas ahead of an associated warm front will experience light freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.
Communities in the Interlake, such as Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gympsumville and Ashern, as well as Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone further west are all under the warning.
The national weather agency says the freezing precipitation will persist throughout the morning before changing to light snow.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada suggests taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas, and recommends driving slower in slippery conditions.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?