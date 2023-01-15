Light freezing rain warning issued for parts of central Manitoba

A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of central Manitoba.

An area of low pressure is moving eastward across southern parts of the province Sunday morning, and areas ahead of an associated warm front will experience light freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

Communities in the Interlake, such as Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gympsumville and Ashern, as well as Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone further west are all under the warning.

The national weather agency says the freezing precipitation will persist throughout the morning before changing to light snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada suggests taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas, and recommends driving slower in slippery conditions.

