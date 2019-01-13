Freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for parts of southeastern Manitoba Sunday and snowfall warnings for central regions of the province starting Monday.

The national weather service says a trough of low pressure tracking across southeastern Manitoba is producing freezing rain over the area Sunday night.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Sunday night in southeastern Mantioba (Submitted by Environment Canada)

Areas under the freezing rain warning include Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa and the Whiteshell.

Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery and warns drivers to expect changing road conditions.

The freezing rain is expected to move out of the region later Sunday evening

Snowfall warnings issued

Meanwhile Environment Canada is predicting between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall over central Manitoba starting late Monday afternoon and into Monday night.

The snow, coming from a disturbance over northeastern Alberta, is expected to spread quickly from west central Manitoba to east central Manitoba by Monday night.

The snowfall warning has been issued for Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden, Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow lake, Island Lake, Oxford House, God's Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of central Manitoba starting late afternoon Monday. (Submitted by Environment Canada)

The greatest amounts of snow are expected along a northwest to southeast line stretching from Pukatawagan to Norway House to just south of Island Lake.

Environment Canada says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Go to Environment Canada's website for the latest forecast information.

More from CBC Manitoba: