Freezing rain, heavy winds target southwestern, central Manitoba: Environment Canada

Brandon and parts of central and southwestern Manitoba are expected to see freezing rain and strong winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour or more this weekend, Environment Canada says

The agency has issued a special weather statement for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting a powerful low-pressure system that could bring more than five millimetres of ice build-up due to freezing rain

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the special weather statement says.

The agency says people should be aware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.

The freezing rain is expected to begin Saturday evening and persist through Sunday. The storm system will slowly move north on Sunday and taper off from west to east on Sunday night.

The special weather statement covers the following areas:

Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation.

Moose Creek Provincial Forest, Pine Dock and Matheson Island.

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, including Arborg Hnausa and Hecla.

Peguis First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation.

R.M. of Fisher including Poplarfield.

R.M. of Grahamdale, including Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

R.M. of West Interlake, including Eriksdale and Ashern.

Berens River.

Bloodvein.

Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Atikaki Provincial Park.

City of Brandon.

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress, including Treesbank.

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry.

Municipality of North Norfolk, including MacGregor, Sidney and Austin.

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa, including Carroll.

R.M. of Cornwallis west of Shilo, including Chater.

R.M. of Elton, including Forrest.

R.M. of Victoria, including Holland and Cypress River.

Cartwright-Roblin Mununicipality, including Mather.

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain.

Municipality of Lorne, including Notre Dame and Swan Lake.

Municipality of Louise, including Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

Municipality of Pembina, including Manitou, La Rivière and Snowflake.

R.M. of Argyle, including Baldur, Glenora and Greenway.

R.M. of Prairie Lakes, including Margaret, Ninette and Belmont

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Municipality of Brenda-Waskada, including Medora and Goodlands.

Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester.

Municipality of Grassland, including Hartney and Minto.

Municipality of Two Borders, including Melita, Coulter and Tilston.

Hamiota Municipality, including McConnell and Lavinia.

Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson.

Municipality of Harrison Park, including Onanole, Sandy Lake and Newdale.

Prairie View Municipality, including Birdtail Sioux First Nation.

R.M. of Minto-Odanah, including Minnedosa and Moore Park.

R.M. of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

R.M. of Rosedale, including Eden and Kelwood.

R.M. of Yellowhead, including Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.

R.M.of Ellice-Archie, including St-Lazare, McAuley and Manson.

Riding Mountain National Park.

Rossburn Municipality including Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, including Arden and Tenby.

Municipality of McCreary, including Norgate.

Municipality of Ste. Rose, including Laurier.

Municipality of West Lake-Gladstone, including Plumas and Langruth.

R.M. of Alonsa, including Ebb and Flow First Natio and Sandy Bay First Nation.

Municipality of Souris-Glenwood.

R.M. of Pipestone, including Oak Lake Res.

R.M. of Sifton, including Oak Lake and Deleau.

R.M. of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden Elkhorn and Kenton.

R.M. of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford.

Riverdale Municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland

In another development, a winter storm watch is in place across much of northern Manitoba, including Gillam, Thompson, The Pas, Dauphin.