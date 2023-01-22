Freezing drizzle expected in parts of western Manitoba
Snowfall likely after freezing rain, says Environment Canada, while rime ice appears in Winnipeg
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of western Manitoba.
A low pressure system is moving eastward across western areas of the province on Sunday morning, and it will bring freezing rain with it, according to Environment Canada.
Communities closer to the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, such as Swan River, Wanless, Westray and The Pas are all under the warning, as are Duck Mountain Provincial Park, Porcupine Provincial Forest and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.
The national weather agency says the freezing precipitation will persist throughout the morning before changing to snow in the afternoon.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada suggests taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas, and recommends driving slower in slippery conditions.
Rime ice returns in Winnipeg
Trees in Winnipeg's downtown area were covered in majestic rime ice early Sunday morning.
Rime ice usually forms when there is a lot of low cloud, foggy conditions, and is different than hoarfrost.
Hoarfrost forms under clear skies when it's cold, and water vapour in the air skips the liquid phase and turns solid, Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, previously explained..
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?