Freezing drizzle expected in parts of western Manitoba

A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of western Manitoba.

A low pressure system is moving eastward across western areas of the province on Sunday morning, and it will bring freezing rain with it, according to Environment Canada.

Communities closer to the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, such as Swan River, Wanless, Westray and The Pas are all under the warning, as are Duck Mountain Provincial Park, Porcupine Provincial Forest and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

The national weather agency says the freezing precipitation will persist throughout the morning before changing to snow in the afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada suggests taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas, and recommends driving slower in slippery conditions.

Rime ice returns in Winnipeg

Trees in Winnipeg's downtown area were covered in majestic rime ice early Sunday morning.

Trees on the north grounds of the Manitoba Legislature were covered in rime ice on Sunday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Rime ice usually forms when there is a lot of low cloud, foggy conditions, and is different than hoarfrost.

Hoarfrost forms under clear skies when it's cold, and water vapour in the air skips the liquid phase and turns solid, Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, previously explained..

Rime ice on trees in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

