Freezing drizzle advisory issued for southern Manitoba

Southern Manitobans can expect freezing drizzle to continue from late Wednesday morning into the evening, says Environment Canada.

According to the weather advisory, affected areas include:

Winnipeg.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Freezing drizzle may cause highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery, the advisory said.

It advised everyone to be careful when walking or driving, particularly during the evening rush hour.

More details about weather advisories in Manitoba, including a map of the exact areas affected by the freezing drizzle advisory, are available on Environment Canada's website .

More from CBC Manitoba: