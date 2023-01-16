Freezing drizzle expected in southwestern Manitoba Monday morning

A freezing drizzle advisory has been issued for parts of southwestern Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

The drizzle is expected to continue early Monday morning, but conditions are slated to improve by late morning, the advisory said.

The affected areas are:

Brandon-Neepawa-Carberry-Treherne.

Dauphin-Russell-Roblin-Winnipegosis.

Killarney-Pilot Mound-Manitou.

Melita-Boissevain-Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa-Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose-McCreary-Alonsa-Gladstone.

Virden-Souris.

Freezing drizzle can create thin layers of ice that are hard to detect. As a result, surfaces including highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may get icy and slippery, the advisory said.

It urged drivers to take extra care in affected areas, be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles.