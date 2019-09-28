Free the Spirit festival draws hundreds to support St. Amant programming

Hundreds of people took part in an annual Winnipeg festival on Saturday intended to raise money for people with developmental disabilities and autism.

Juliette Mucha, director for the St. Amant Foundation, said the foundation's 23rd annual Free the Spirit festival is all about making life better for the people who interact with St. Amant.

The not-for-profit St. Amant offers a range of programs and services for Manitobans with developmental disabilities and autism, and their families.

"Last year we raised over $180,000," she said. "That goes to support a lot of the extras to increase the quality of life for people with disabilities."

Those extras include accessible mobility equipment, but also experiences like concerts, hockey tickets, or a day at the beach.

"These are a lot of things that are not funded by the government," Mucha said.

The festival included a petting zoo, pony rides and live music. (Megan Goddard/CBC)

The Saturday event at St. Amant Centre on River Road, which wrapped up at 2 p.m., included a 5K run and a 2K walk, in addition to a petting zoo, pony rides and live music.

Chad Gillert took part in the programming at the St. Amant Centre when he was a child. On Saturday, he gave back as one of the volunteers at the festival.

"It feels good when you get to help with residents and with people with disabilities," he said.