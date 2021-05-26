Winnipeg woman pleads for information about husband in hospital with concussion, memory loss

There is a 45-minute gap between when Fred Witwicki left work on his bike and when he arrived home bleeding, bruised and unable to remember what happened.

"There are scrape marks all over his bike, his glasses, he's got road rash on his body," said his wife, Shawndrea Witwicki.

"His head — I can't even call it a goose egg. It's probably the size of half a bowl."

Fred Witwicki, 42, is now in hospital with a concussion, four broken ribs and short-term memory loss.

The injuries happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shawndrea Witwicki said her husband always takes the same route home from his workplace on St. James Street: down Notre Dame Avenue to Isabel Street, to Logan Avenue, then to Higgins Avenue over the Louise Bridge and finally to their home on William Newton.

She's pleading for anyone who might have seen her husband to come forward.

"We need to know exactly what happened in order to help him," she said, but he can't even remember if someone stopped to help him.

Normally, her husband arrives home at 4:45 p.m., and she waits outside, where she can see him coming. On Tuesday, he texted her at 5:08 p.m., saying he was on his way home.

He didn't say anything to her when he came in around 5:30 p.m. and went to hang up his bike on a hook.

"I asked him, 'Fred, are you OK?'" she said. "And he went down on his knees and he told me, he said, 'There's something wrong with my head.'"

When she went to look, she could see he was bleeding. As she was cleaning his wound, she asked him again what happened.

"He said, 'What do you mean what happened? Do you know where my bike is?' I said, 'Fred, you hung up your bike.… What happened to your head?' And he said, 'I don't know what happened to me.'"

She spent the night with her husband at the hospital because he would frequently forget what happened and try to leave. Repeatedly, he asked what happened to him, why he was at the hospital, and where his bike was.

Scans showed he has blood pooling at the base of his brain.

His earliest memory is from Friday.

His wife said she's grateful he made it home, but she needs to know what happened.

"Somebody must have seen something; either he hit something and fell or somebody maybe clipped the back of his bike," she said.

