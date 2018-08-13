Winnipeg police warn of fraudulent texts supposedly from a bank

Winnipeggers should not be alarmed if they are warned by text message of their bank account's pending closure.

The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding the public to be cautious of phishing scams involving security alert text messages.

The messages express an urgency that your bank account will be closed or your access limited, the police said in a news release Monday.

People who click the link will be taken to a fraudulent website purporting to be a bank, asking for your username/password or personal information.

The phishing attempts may appear to come from your own name or phone number, and may pretend to offer you money.

To avoid these scams, the police are asking residents to steer away from website links on text messages they weren't expecting and look-alike websites that appear to be legitimate but aren't.

If you aren't sure if the message you receive is legitimate, visit the website of the business to check for similar notifications. Call the company directly if nothing arises online.

All scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.