Phone scammers pretending to be city staff are looking to take advantage of the generosity of unsuspecting victims during the pandemic, Brandon Police Service says.

Police said Monday in a news release that fraudsters are impersonating City of Brandon employees in attempt to collect donations they say will "help with the COVID-19 battle" over the phone.

The city is not soliciting or accepting donations, according to the release.

What should you do if you receive a call from someone asking for donations?

Brandon police are encouraging friendly Manitobans to make direct contact before giving anything away.

Anyone who wishes to donate to a charity or non-profit the caller claims to represent should hang up, look up contact information for the organization, and ask them directly how to help.

Those who suspect they have received a scam call do not need to contact officers unless they shared personal information or sent money to the caller.

Fraudsters are targeting people in new scams by phone call, text, email and at the door across the country.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advised individuals to keep their guards up against text scams attempting to exploit the new emergency benefit package.