Fraud and waste complaints at the city double in 2 years

The number of complaints to Winnipeg's fraud and waste hotline doubled between 2016 and 2018, according to the latest annual report by the city's audit department.

The office received 56 reports of alleged wrongdoing by city employees in 2016, including fraud and violations of laws or procedures. In 2018, the number jumped to 114, the annual report said.

"It's always concerning to see those kind of reports," said Todd MacKay, Prairie-region director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a non-profit group that advocates for lower taxes and government accountability.

"Certainly the city needs to take this really seriously."

Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee will hear more about the annual report at a meeting Tuesday.

Based on the audit report alone it's impossible to say what factors contributed to the jump. It doesn't explain, for example, whether waste and fraud are worsening or whether people are reporting wrongdoing more frequently.

If it turns out more people are blowing the whistle on bad behaviour that they previously may have let slide, that's a good thing, said MacKay.

"That's great because that's strengthening accountability and will protect taxpayers' dollars," he said.

Among the 2018 investigations — which included two investigations carried over from 2017 — 112 were closed as unsubstantiated, five were deemed substantiated and 10 are still pending.

The claims that were substantiated included: employee suspended for not working during shifts, a department-wide reminder about the city's lunch and coffee break rules, theft of city property, and a meeting was held to remind an employee that personal health information is private, the audit department says.

Earlier this year, the city's property and planning department came under scrutiny for alleged time theft. The city is currently reviewing whether building inspectors conducted personal business during their workdays.

In 2018 the fraud and waste hotline received the greatest number of complaints since it was launched in 2012.