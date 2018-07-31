6 months jail, 3 years probation for former real estate broker guilty of forgery

Former Winnipeg real estate broker David Joseph Douglas has been sentenced to six months in jail and is barred from real estate or lending activities for three years.

Judge Brent Stewart accepted the joint recommendation from the prosecution and defence lawyers.

In December 2015, Douglas was charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of forgery.

This past February, Douglas pleaded guilty to two forgery charges related to falsified documentation as part of mortgage applications on two Winnipeg properties. The Crown stayed the 10 other charges.

Crown lawyer Peter Edgett told CBC News the staying of charges was in part related to new information that came to light that scuttled the likelihood of conviction on two of the original charges. Other charges were stayed as part of a plea bargain, he said.

In 2016, Douglas was permanently barred from being a real estate broker by the Manitoba Securities Commission after he was found guilty of fraud by their internal review board under the Mortgage Brokers Act and the Real Estate Brokers Act. He was slapped with a $60,000 penalty and required to reimburse the commission for costs of $21,000.