Beware of fraudsters asking for personal information over the phone, Winnipeg police say

Claims of compromised social insurance numbers. Threats of arrest. Spoofed phone numbers.

These are just a few of the tactics police say scammers are using to try to get access to private information like account numbers, social insurance numbers and passwords.

The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday it has been receiving an increased number of people reporting phone scams.

Police said the fraudsters are telling people their social insurance number has been compromised, then directing them to call back immediately to avoid being arrested. The callers are then asked to confirm their social insurance number by the scammers.

"Members of the public are reminded that fraudsters will try to obtain your personal information with the intention of committing future crimes," the release said.

"They are often very aggressive and will resort to suggesting the police are already involved or will become involved if the victim does not comply with the request for information."

Several Manitoba RCMP phone numbers are being “spoofed” by a scammer to gain SIN #’s or get money by claiming there’s fraudulent activity on your credit card & you'll be arrested if you don’t pay. <br><br>Remember: The RCMP will NEVER ask for your SIN or $$ over the phone. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/eaDFuce3ry">pic.twitter.com/eaDFuce3ry</a> —@rcmpmb

The RCMP said it has been getting reports of phone scams where fraudsters are able to "spoof" RCMP phone numbers to show up on people's call displays.

The scammers then ask for people's social insurance numbers or try to get money by claiming there has been fraudulent activity on their credit card and threatening arrest if they don't pay.

The Winnipeg Police Service said to remember these tips to keep your personal information safe from phone scammers: