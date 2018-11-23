'Financial adviser' pocketed elderly couple's savings, police say

A 69-year-old man from Winnipeg convinced a Headingley couple to cash out assets so he could manage their savings and now the money's gone, RCMP say.

The couple from Headingley complained to RCMP in May 2017 when they became concerned about their money after hiring a man who presented himself as a financial and tax adviser.

The man had convinced the couple to cash out a significant portion of their assets so he could take care of the money on their behalf, police said after a joint investigation by Headlingley RCMP and the RCMP commercial crime unit.

The man, who did not have a current professional designation in the financial field, converted the funds for his own benefit instead, RCMP said.

"[He] enticed these people to provide funds. Unfortunately, those funds do not appear to be used as intended," said Sgt. Breanne Chanel.

"People are reminded to do their research when it comes to selecting a trusted financial advisor."

Charles Morrison, 69, has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000.