Fraud charges laid against former rec association president in Manitoba town

The former president of a small Manitoba town's recreation association has a court date for fraud and forgery charges after an audit found more than $100,000 missing, RCMP say.

Police started investigating in February 2019 after they were called by officials in the rural municipality of Hanover about suspected misappropriation of funds from the Kleefeld Recreation Association.

"The officials advised that during the course of a regularly scheduled annual audit, they identified a number of suspicious transactions from within the KRA," RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

"This led to a commission of a forensic financial review which, when completed, identified a misappropriation of funds valued at over $100,000."

The review report noted a number of irregularities from 2011 to 2018, in which payments for non-KRA related expenses were made to retailers and on credit cards.

The RCMP reviewed the report and launched a criminal investigation. On Jan. 15, a 44-year-old Kleefeld woman was charged.

The woman, who once held various titles with the KRA, including president, secretary and treasurer, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

She is scheduled to appear in provincial court in March.

Kleefeld is about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

