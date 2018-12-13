Altona woman accused of defrauding Child and Family Services

An Altona woman has been charged with fraud for allegedly making false claims for respite care for her two foster children.

The woman fraudulently took more than $42,000 from Child and Family Services, police said.

She allegedly claimed reimbursement for respite care from 2009 until this year.

The problem came to light when a CFS case worker contacted the person named as the respite care provider, and that person said they'd never provided the care, police said.

"There was some forged documents that were handed over, the individual was given their respite cheque and they were keeping it," Altona police Chief Perry Batchelor said.

"Unfortunately there's occasions of fraud that are committed all the time. When it involves children, it's unfortunate."

The children, who are now both adults, are no longer in the woman's care, police said.

The 40-year-old woman faces three counts of fraud over $5,000.

