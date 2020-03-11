Police, financial investigators invite public to 'fraud café' to learn how to recognize scams

Winnipeg police and some of the province's top financial investigators invite the public to join them for coffee and free advice on how to recognize a scam.

Winnipeg police constables with the financial crime unit will be at fraud cafés at two of the city's malls to answer questions about fraud.

They will be joined by staff from the Manitoba Financial Services Agency, the Consumer Protection Office, Credit Union Central of Manitoba and the Better Business Bureau.

Visitors will have a chance to chat with an expert about how to protect themselves from fraud, and share their own experiences dealing with scams, the provincial government said in a news release.

Fraud is typically an underreported crime, because people are either embarrassed or don't realize they have been scammed, said David Cheop, chief administrative officer of the Manitoba Financial Services Agency and CEO of the Manitoba Securities Commission.

Manitobans lost at least $3.8 million to fraud last year, he said.

The events are intended to increase public awareness of fraud and encourage people to report it when they see it, he said.

"We want to be able to answer people's questions, to improve awareness and to encourage people to recognize the red flags of fraud," he said.

The event is also an opportunity for the fraud-fighting agencies to learn about scams that are out there, he said.

"People come forward with things we may not have heard of."

The first event will be at Kildonan Place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 18, while the second will take place on at St. Vital Centre from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 25.