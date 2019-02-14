Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Transit tells bus drivers not to memorialize slain colleague on 2nd anniversary of killing

Two years after Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was killed on the job, transit managers have instructed operators not to memorialize their slain colleague.

Irvine Jubal Fraser was killed on the job on Valentine's Day 2017

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
Winnipeg Transit buses displayed rest in peace signs in 2017 in honour of the funeral for slain operator Irvine Jubal Fraser, whose badge number was 521. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Fraser, 58, was killed on the University of Manitoba campus on Valentine's Day in 2017. Brian Thomas, 24, was convicted two weeks ago of second-degree murder in the killing.​

Following Fraser's death, Winnipeg Transit drivers displayed "rest in peace" banners on their buses, along with Fraser's badge number, 521. They also displayed these memorials when a funeral and a memorial were held for their slain colleagues.

Winnipeg Transit operators were instructed not display the memorial two years after Fraser's death. (Submitted by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505)

On the second anniversary of his death, transit managers asked operators "do not use the R.I.P. badge 521 today. It was decided that this message would not be displayed this year."​

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the city already commemorates city workers killed on the job.

"We do have an annual day of mourning in which we pay our respects to many individuals who've lost their lives in the line of duty and in the service of citizens," Bowman said at city hall.

The Amalgamated Transit Union local 1505 has called a news conference for 2 p.m.

A note instructing drivers not to memorialize Fraser. (Submitted by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505)

