Manitoba AIDS scientist honoured with prestigious award

Pioneering Winnipeg microbiologist Dr. Frank Plummer, whose work has led to many breakthroughs in HIV/AIDS research, is receiving another high honour for his life's work.

Plummer is being honoured with the Flavelle Medal by the Royal Society of Canada, for outstanding contributions to biological science.

Plummer is a distinguished professor of medical microbiology at the University of Manitoba, and former head of the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

He is perhaps best known for his work with a group of HIV-resistant sex workers in Kenya. The research provided vital new information for HIV vaccine and drug development.

Among his achievements in HIV/AIDS research, the work of Plummer and his research team has also helped identify the role of sexually transmitted infections in enhancing and facilitating HIV infection, understanding the role of breastfeeding in the transmission of HIV from mothers to children, and the protective effect of male circumcision for HIV acquisition in men.

"Dr. Plummer has had a tremendous and incalculable impact on global public health and the University of Manitoba is honoured to call Dr. Plummer one of our own," said Digvir Jayas, vice-president (research and international) at the University of Manitoba, in a press release.

"We congratulate him on this most deserved award that recognizes a lifetime of work that is incomparable to any other's."

Plummer is also an officer of the Order of Canada, a recipient of the McLaughlin Medal of the Royal Society of Canada, and a recipient of the Prix Galien Research Award.