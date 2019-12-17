A man who spent his career finding ways to save lives is now undergoing an experimental treatment to save his own.

Dr. Frank Plummer, a world renowned specialist in infectious diseases whose work has influenced international public health policies, is getting deep brain stimulation to curb an alcohol addiction.

One year ago, a neurosurgeon at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto drilled holes into Plummer's skull and inserted electrodes deep into his brain in an effort to bypass his thirst for whiskey.

The born-and-raised Winnipegger — and former head of Canada's National Microbiology Lab — is believed to be the first person in North America to undergo deep brain stimulation for that purpose.

"I think it's potentially revolutionary. It's not for everybody but it's for people like me, who've kind of exhausted all other possibilities," he said.

"I'm very excited about the results. It took away my cravings and it made me change my mood, hugely."

'Waiting to die'

The electrodes are attached to a pacemaker-type device that directs electrical stimuli into a part of the brain called the nucleus accumbens.

That region plays a central role in the reward circuit and is linked to dopamine, known as the feel-good chemical, which is involved in pleasure, desire and addiction.

The electrodes help change the circuit and rewire the brain, Plummer said.

Other than two little lumps on his head where the electrodes were put in, and the pacemaker on his chest, he doesn't feel anything from the stimuli.

Plummer is candid about what his future would have been without the treatment.

"I'd be dead, several months ago," he told Carol Off, host of CBC's As It Happens.

"Before this procedure, I was pretty depressed and pretty much waiting to die. Now I have a zest for life that I haven't had for a long time."

Plummer was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2006 and a member of the Order of Manitoba in 2009 for being someone "who has significantly contributed to global health."

His expertise on infectious diseases was in significant demand.

He worked long hours, starting with phone calls to the federal government before he even left his house for the lab.

"Then you'd walk into the office in the morning and the FBI's calling because of some event somewhere," Plummer said. "It's exhilarating in many ways but also hugely stressful."

20 ounces of scotch a night

He worked in Kenya from 1984 until 2000, studying sexually transmitted infections and the role of male circumcision in reducing HIV infection risk in men.

He moved back to his hometown in 2000 to lead the Level 4 virology containment facility at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, overseeing 500 people.

There, he headed the Canadian laboratory response to the SARS outbreak in 2003, as well as the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, and oversaw the development of the successful vaccine for Ebola.

But in March 2014 he walked away from it all. No public explanation was provided by Plummer, but a spokesperson with the Public Health Agency of Canada said at the time that it was for personal reasons.

At the peak of his drinking, Plummer said he was putting back about 20 ounces of scotch each evening, but he never considered it a problem.

"I knew it was a lot but I managed it. I never drank during the day. I used it as a drug to relax at night," he said.

He drank to relieve stress, to grieve, to deal with disappointment and to celebrate achievements, and for any other reason he could think up.

"I basically turned to it for everything," he said.

He was never a falling-down drunk; rather, he sat in a corner and contemplated things, he said.

Then he got a wake-up call in 2012, when his liver started failing from cirrhosis.

He was given a transplant in 2014, but he started drinking again and the new liver was getting sick.

"Suddenly I was confronted with a chronic illness that was ultimately fatal if I didn't get treatment for it," he said. "And I wasn't going to get another transplant."

'Life's good'

The man whom everyone else turned to for answers needed one of his own.

Plummer tried residential treatment programs, counselling, medications and a number of other things. All of them helped for a little while, but none changed his life.

"I always slipped back," he said. "I was struggling with alcohol and I'd exhausted pretty much everything."

His addictionologist heard about the Toronto trial and told Plummer.

"I thought 'Yeah, what the hell, let's go for it,' because otherwise I was going to die," he said.

A year into the deep brain stimulation trial, the team at Sunnybrook is very happy with Plummer's progress, he said.

"As far as they're concerned and I'm concerned, it's all good," he said.

"Addiction is a disease of emotions. You're trying to deal with some kind of emotion, whether it's grief or burying some kind of trauma. This deep brain stimulation has helped me deal with that in other ways."

Plummer, who now lives in Toronto, is back doing research, working on an HIV vaccine, and writing a book on the backstory of his scientific work.

"I'm also terrorizing the neighbourhood with my dog and cooking up a storm," he said.

"Life's good."