Teen found safe in Chemawawin Cree Nation, 2 weeks after being reported missing

A 17-year-old boy who went missing from Chemawawin Cree Nation more than two weeks ago has been found safe, the community's chief says.

"I'm just relieved, we're all relieved. We were hoping they would find him alive and our prayers are answered," Chief Clarence Easter told CBC News Thursday night.

Frank Oteskan was reported missing to RCMP on May 25.

In the days that followed, a search-and-rescue operation involved as many as 80 people out combing the community every day.

Easter said searchers looked all over the area and 500 metres beyond the perimeter, using drones, planes and helicopters. They also started looking in the water with sonar equipment.

The chief said the RCMP's K-9 unit and the Canadian Rangers were also involved.

"We did everything [using] whatever tools we had, to look for him," Easter said.

Those efforts paid off Thursday night, when Easter says he got a call from lead searcher Robert Walker, telling him the teen had been found hiding in a crawl space under his home.

"A few minutes after 7 p.m., they called me to let me know the good news that they found him ... that they found him alive," Easter said, adding the news made him feel "just like something lifted out of my body."

When contacted by CBC, Walker confirmed he was there when Oteskan was found, but declined to discuss any of the details until being given the go-ahead from RCMP.

The Mounties did not respond to CBC News inquiries late Thursday.

Easter said Oteskan was taken to Chemawawin's nursing station after he was found.

The chief had no details about Oteskan's condition.

Chemawawin Cree Nation is located on Cedar Lake, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.