Manitoba judge dismisses part of Frank Ostrowski's wrongful conviction lawsuit

A Manitoba's man lawsuit over what he says was a wrongful murder conviction has hit a roadblock, after a judge ruled he took too long to pursue legal action against Crown attorneys and police involved in the case.

In 1987, Frank Ostrowski was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Robert Nieman.

He was released on bail in 2009 following 23 years behind bars, after the federal Justice Department began reviewing Ostrowski's case as a possible wrongful conviction.

His conviction was set aside by Manitoba's Court of Appeal in November 2018, but the court did not go so far as to acquit him.

In June 2020, he filed a lawsuit seeking $16 million in damages and a declaration that a miscarriage of justice occurred after two important pieces of evidence were not disclosed at his 1987 trial.

The wrongful conviction suit named several lawyers involved in Ostrowski's original conviction, including the senior federal Crown attorney at time, several members of the Winnipeg Police Service and the attorney general of Canada as defendants.

But last year, several defendants in the lawsuit argued that Ostrowski took too long to pursue legal action.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg's Jan. 12 decision sided with them.

The police officers and Crown attorneys named in the suit argued that under law, Ostrowski had earlier opportunities to pursue legal action.

That included a two-year window for action against public officials set out in the Public Officers Act, which the defendants argued started after Ostrowski's 1987 conviction.

They say he had another 12-month window to pursue action under the Limitation of Actions Act, which the defendants argue started on Nov. 15, 2017 — when the Crown wrote to the court, indicating that it conceded Ostrowski's conviction should be overturned.

However, Ostrowski argued that he didn't have grounds to file his lawsuit until Nov. 27, 2018 — when the Court of Appeal stayed the charges against him — because his conviction still stood until that point.

In siding with the defendants, Greenberg dismissed the claims against the Attorney General of Canada and the Crown attorneys named in the lawsuit, and also dismissed a conspiracy claim against the defendant police officers, police chiefs and the City of Winnipeg.

Negligence claims against lawyer dismissed

In an earlier decision in December 2021, Greenberg also dismissed Ostrowski's claim that the defence lawyer for a man who testified against him owed him a duty of care.

Hymie Weinstein represented one of the Crown's key witnesses, Matthew Lovelace, during Ostrowski's 1987 trial. Unbeknownst to Lovelace, Weinstein had struck a deal with the Crown to drop trafficking charges against Lovelace in exchange for Lovelace's evidence.

Ostrowski's lawyers were not informed about the deal — nor was Lovelace.

The existence of that deal was one of the key issues that led to Ostrowski's conviction being overturned.

Ostrowski argued that Weinstein knew or ought to have known that this non-disclosure would have harmed Ostrowski and amounted to negligence.

Greenberg ruled that Weinstein did not owe him that disclosure, given that Ostrowski wasn't Weinstein's client.

Ostrowski and his lawyer, Harvey Strosberg, said they are planning to appeal Greenberg's Jan. 12 decision and are still moving forward with other elements of Ostrowski's lawsuit.

"We're not dead in the water, right? I'm still going after these people for what they did to me," Ostrowski said Tuesday.

None of the allegations in Ostrowski's civil lawsuit have been proven in court.