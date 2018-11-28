Frank Ostrowski is relieved to finally have his first-degree murder conviction off his back, allowing him to travel outside Manitoba and enjoy his freedom after decades of maintaining his innocence.

"It's finally over," he told CBC News Wednesday morning.

The Manitoba Court of Appeal released its decision Tuesday on Ostrowski's case, saying the 1987 conviction for the killing of Robert Nieman should be quashed.

The decision goes on to say that given the amount of time that has passed, and the years Ostrowski has already spent behind bars, no new trial should be called at this time. The decision instead calls for a judicial stay of proceedings.

However, the court did not go so far as to acquit him.

'The strings are cut'

Ostrowski was fighting for an acquittal and said the court was "on the wrong track."

Still, he said he's just happy to have a new start at life.

Ostrowski was released on bail in 2009 following 23 years behind bars, after the federal Justice Department began reviewing Ostrowski's case as a possible wrongful conviction.

His freedom has been hindered by the conviction, he said, and he lived under a number of conditions.

"The murder's off my back. I can now take my passport and go to Cuba and enjoy myself, without asking the Crown and my lawyers if I can go," he said.

"I can go to Kenora fishing, which I couldn't do for nine years. I couldn't go out there because it's outside of Manitoba. I have to ask permission every time I go. Where are you going, what are you doing? The strings are cut."

Failure to disclose evidence

At the crux of Ostrowski's appeal was whether key evidence was disclosed to Ostrowski's defence. That included a deal the Crown struck with its key witness to stay his drug charges if he testified against Ostrowski, and testimony from an officer that contradicted the witness's testimony.

In its decision, the appeal court found that the Crown's failure to disclose this evidence impaired Ostrowski's defence, because his lawyer could have used it to challenge the credibility of important details in the case against him.

However, the decision goes on to say that this does not render the witness's testimony totally unreliable, and that a jury could still reasonably find Ostrowski guilty if a new trial were ordered.