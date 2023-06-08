Winnipeg school division examines donation to suspended trustee

A Winnipeg school division says it's looking into a donation made to a trustee who was suspended earlier this year for what the school board described as transphobic social media posts.

Francine Champagne was temporarily removed from her role on the Louis Riel School Division board of trustees in June, when the board voted unanimously to suspend her for three months over posts that "targeted the 2SLGBTQIA+ community."

The suspension was the strongest sanction possible under the Manitoba Public Schools Act, and what Karl Krebs said pushed him to raise the money for her online last month.

Krebs said in a live video posted to his Facebook page July 7 that he and Champagne decided on the amount — $2,000 — together.

While Champagne's suspension will be over by the time students return to classrooms this fall, Krebs said in the meantime she was suspended without pay.

"That sparked a need to support her, which we've done in appearing at the Louis Riel School Division office," Krebs said in the video, where he also railed against books in schools promoting an "agenda" of teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity that's "indoctrinating our children."

"Once she's back on the board, we're certainly going to be supporting her."

Krebs said in the video the cheque would be mailed to Champagne later that day. Neither responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

Krebs previously ran for mayor in the southern Manitoba city of Winkler, which he also tried unsuccessfully to turn into a sanctuary city immune from pandemic restrictions.

Louis Riel division board chair Sandy Nemeth said the donation was brought to the board's attention "by a member of our community."

"We are following up on all aspects related to this gift of money to a trustee, informed by our trustee code of conduct and the Manitoba Public Schools Act," Nemeth said in an email.

Loophole exposed: expert

While people running for higher levels of public office have rules around campaign contributions and disclosures, that's not the case for school trustees in Manitoba — which one expert says needs to change to avoid the possibility or perception of quid pro quo.

"These individuals organizing this fundraising campaign are really exposing a loophole when it comes to public accountability in Manitoba's electoral system," said Cameron Hauseman, an assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Manitoba.

Cameron Hauseman, an assistant professor of educational administration at the University of Manitoba, says there are changes needed to rules around campaign contributions and disclosures for school trustees in Manitoba. (Submitted by Cameron Hauseman)

However, trustees in Manitoba do have to disclose any interest in land or real estate and list any corporations they or their family members are involved in before taking office, he said.

Hauseman added Manitoba is "way behind" other parts of Canada — like Ontario and B.C. — on laws governing donations and transparency when it comes to school trustees.

"The whole point of public accountability is that elected officials have to answer to all citizens … and we really need to know if outside forces are influencing their decisions," he said.

"Without campaign expense limits or funding disclosure legislation, it's really hard to know whether that's happening."

A school board meeting held shortly after Champagne's suspension in June prompted a call to police after dozens of anti-LGBTQ protesters showed up and disrupted the proceedings, the board said at the time.

Nemeth said the board's next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.

A spokesperson for the province said in a statement local school divisions have the power "to make decisions based on the needs of their local school communities," and provided details about requirements for diversity policies.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said trustees "shouldn't be getting secret payments at all, either in person or for their campaigns," adding in a statement the party introduced a bill in the last legislative session that would have addressed the issue.

The NDP did not immediately provide a comment.